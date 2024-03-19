Two Black Country care homes rated among top 20 in the West Midlands

Homestead Care Home in Brownhills, Walsall and Dingle Meadow Care Home in Oldbury, have been chosen by residents and their families as one of the top 20 care homes in the region.

There are 1,603 homes in the West Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by its residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.