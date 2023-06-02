Future of vacant pub uncertain again

The former Wheel Inn in Lindon Road, Brownhills. PIC: Google Street View

Developer Sukhjit Khera had put through proposals to demolish the old Wheel Inn on Lindon Road and replace it with a new retail unit and 10 one and two bedroom apartments.

But, a notice on Walsall Council’s planning portal said the application had now been withdrawn. It is not yet known whether a revised or fresh proposal will be put forward for the site in the future.

Mr Khera bought the business more than 10 years ago after it had already closed and he said there were plenty of other pubs in the area to justify the Wheel Inn not reopening as one.

This is not the first planned redevelopment of the property as an application to create 14 flats there was put forward in 2021 but didn’t progress either.

In the application, agents Master Design Studio said: “The Wheel Inn ceased trading prior it was bought by our client over ten years ago, and now will not make any impact on the local residents, instead the new proposed development would enhance the area and create new jobs.

“Within one mile radius there are 6 existing pubs in the area, which provide the same and better atmosphere for the users.

“The existing facilities in the area are Anchor Inn, The Royal Exchange, Black Cock, The Royal Oak, Boatman Rest and Drunken Duck