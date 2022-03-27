Ant and Dec give holiday to Walsall super-mum who rescued children from burning car

Melissa Grant winning the holiday live on the show

Melissa Grant, from Brownhills, was given a 'Takeaway Getaway' live on the show after her car burst into flames when she was driving with her two young sons in the car.

Announcing the prize, Dec told Melissa: "Now we know you saved your children's lives last year when your car caught fire with you all inside of it.

"We think you are the ultimate super-mum and we think you deserve a Takeaway Getaway. Enjoy!"

Melissa had been driving along the A5 Watling Street in Brownhills when her Vauxhall Corsa started to fill with smoke and flames after an electrical fault in the car's heating system started a fire.

The burning car

The car had been serviced and passed its MOT test hours before the blaze happened

She pulled over near a bus stop and was able to get sons Braidan, aged three, and Bradley, aged one, out of their car seats seconds before it was engulfed by fire.

The 27-year old said at the time: "I had the heating on full to demist the windscreen as I was driving and smoke came through into the car vents - seconds later fire just appeared out of nowhere in the cabin on the front bottom passenger side, all while I was still driving.

"It happened in seconds. I managed to get Braidan out of his car seat, but I couldn’t get Bradley out of his.

"The car was engulfed in flames so I threw Braidan away from us because I wasn’t going to leave Bradley.

Inside the damaged car

"The car was going to explode any second. I managed to pull him out.

"I ran with the kids to the nearest house screaming for help. The car then exploded behind us as I was screaming. The family in the house took my kids in. I rang 999 - I think I was still screaming."

She said her husband Jaime arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, and added: "He thought we were still in the car because all he could hear was us screaming and the fire had set the horn off so he punched in the front window and cut his hand open."