Celebrations as school Ofsted rating jumps from 'requires improvement' to 'outstanding'

Bushbury Lane Academy on Ripon Road, Wolverhampton, was visited by inspectors in February and has been awarded an 'outstanding' rating.

The school had previously been visited in February 2020 when it was given a 'requires improvement' rating – the second to worst rating possible – in all areas.

Teachers, staff and students are now celebrating after being awarded the new rating, marking a colossal improvement in school services.

Headteacher Lisa Smith said: "I am so incredibly proud of the staff and children at Bushbury Lane Academy. We have been on such a monumental journey together over the past few years and the hard work and dedication seen has been truly remarkable.