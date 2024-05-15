Cannock nightclub to open after sale and £150k makeover

Fever and Boutique in Wolverhampton Road has been bought by Breakthrough Bars, which operates five other clubs including Blame Frida in Stone and Bloom at both Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Breakthrough Bars was formed in August 2023 to take advantage of opportunities in the bar and nightclub industry. Headed by Ryan Fanthorpe and Pete Terry, the company has quickly grown and is looking to take on more bar and nightclub venues.

Mr Terry, also chief executive of Disco Bowl, is backing the new company alongside managing director Mr Fanthorpe, who has a long career in the sector and was previously the operations manager for Red Ladybird.

They completed the acquisition of the currently closed twin scene nightclub, previously traded by Stonegate, on Tuesday.

It was a private acquisition from the landlords.

Breakthrough will refurbish the club into a new brand “Junction” which will involve a comprehensive makeover of the two-room nightclub and terrace.

It is anticipated the club will reopen under its new name at the end of June.

Breakthrough says the offer will be broader than the previous nightclub proposition and Breakthrough are developing the Junction branding for a roll out.

Further information on the launch will be released nearer the opening.

Mr Terry said: “We see value in investing in the town where the previous operator chose to close. We think Cannock is a vibrant and exciting town and look forward to a fresh new offer for the local people. Breakthrough are actively seeking further opportunities in the bar and nightclub markets and anybody looking to dispose of or sell their business is invited to get in touch.”