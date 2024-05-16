Swarovski and Accessorize open at Merry Hill

The new standalone Swarovski boutique has opened between Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks on the Upper Mall and features a full array of the brand’s jewellery collections, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Founded in 1895, Swarovski has a reputation for quality and craftsmanship, specialising in designing, manufacturing, and selling crystals, Swarovski created diamonds and zirconia, jewellery.

Accessorize, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has opened opposite Lush on the Lower Mall.

Accessorize’s designs all come from Notting Hill in London.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “It’s fantastic to see Swarovski’s standalone boutique open for visitors. The well-known brand has a distinctive approach to jewellery, which we know is popular among our visitors. This, coupled with the return of Accessorize, gives our shoppers even more choice to refresh their look with accessories that can complete any outfit.

“The return of these two well-loved brands to the centre couldn’t be better timed, arriving in the middle of our popular spring fashion and beauty event, The Edit, which runs until Sunday, May 19. The Edit offers a welcomed alternative to reaching for our phones for fashion, beauty, and home inspiration, instead giving visitors chance to experience the pick of the season’s trends in real life, complete with expert tips from the pros on how to bring the looks together.”