Public asked for help with finding disorder suspect

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Police have launched the appeal to ask for public help with finding Byron Sellick, who the force said it suspects of the disorder in Brownhills in Walsall on May 9.

It has asked that if anyone knows where the 19-year-old is, they should get in touch by calling 101 or through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're looking for Byron Sellick, aged 19, who's wanted on suspicion of violent disorder.

"The disorder took place in Brownhills in Walsall on May 9.

"If you know where he is, get in touch on 101 or via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk quoting 20/476157/24."