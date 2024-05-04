Diversions after accident in Walsall Wood

National Express West Midlands have tweeted that the number 10 service which runs between Brownhills and Walsall via Rushall is on diversion until further notice.

Services to Walsall will divert from Brownhills Road via Salters Road, Northgate, Aldridge bypass, Walsall Road, Aldridge Road and Mellish Road to then follow the normal route and the reverse in the other direction.

No estimated timeline has been given for the diversion to be in place but they have apologised for the inconvenience