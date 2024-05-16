Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision took place at the junction of Chichester Drive and Hayes Way, Cannock, at around 7.47am on Thursday.

One ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered one patient, a teenage girl, who was treated for "potentially serious injuries" before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.