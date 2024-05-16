Gladiators star to make pantomime debut in Wolverhampton

Jamie Christian Johal will make his pantomime debut at the Grand Theatre this winter in a production of Beauty and the Beast.

He is a star of hit BBC programme, Gladiators, which sees athletes compete against each other in a series of challenges.

Standing at 6ft 5ins tall, the former firefighter made history by becoming one of the all-time tallest bodybuilders, earning him the nickname of "Giant".

And the Derbyshire-born star will bring all of his power from the Gladiators arena to the Wolverhampton stage where he will take on a new, villainous role.

He will join previously announced returning stars Tam Ryan and Ian Adams.

'Giant' will make his patomime debut at the Grand Theatre this winter

Jamie said: "I am used to a challenge, but this is unlike anything I have ever done and I’m ready to crush it.

"Expect everything you know of Giant from the Gladiators arena and then some as I take on your panto cast. Watch out Tam Ryan – it is time to duel.”

The pantomime will run at the Grand Theatre from November 30 to January 5, 2025.

Chief executive and artistic director at the venue, Adrian Jackson, added: "Each year the Wolverhampton pantomime goes from strength to strength and it’s no exaggeration to say that in every sense of the word.

"Giant will certainly help to make this year’s show one of our strongest yet. In an exciting new role created specifically for our telling of the famous story, audiences will get to see a good versus evil battle of Gladiatorial proportions.”

People can buy tickets to see Beauty and the Beast by visiting grandtheatre.co.uk