Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorcyclist suffers 'serious' injuries in Walsall lorry crash

By Nathan RoweBrownhillsPublished: Last Updated:

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a lorry in Walsall.

The man was taken to Manor Hopsital
The man was taken to Manor Hopsital

The collision happened at around 5.30am on Wednesday, on Apex Road, Brownhills, and resulted in the closure of nearby Pelsall Road.

One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene and took the man to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.29am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a motorbike on Apex Road, Brownhills, in Walsall.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was the motorcyclist.

"He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment."

West Midlands Roads warned of delays in the area, but these have now been cleared.

Brownhills
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News