Motorcyclist suffers 'serious' injuries in Walsall lorry crash

The man was taken to Manor Hopsital

The collision happened at around 5.30am on Wednesday, on Apex Road, Brownhills, and resulted in the closure of nearby Pelsall Road.

One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene and took the man to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.29am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a motorbike on Apex Road, Brownhills, in Walsall.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was the motorcyclist.

"He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment."