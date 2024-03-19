Walsall school looking for new principal who will be 'exceptional, resilient and inspiring leader'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School in Brownhills is looking to recruit to the role, offering an annual salary of up to £61,882.

A job advert says the school is looking for someone who is a practising and committed Catholic with a secure understanding of the nature of Catholic education.

They must have experience of having worked in a successful school previously and have 'the ambition, drive, determination and commitment of an excellent leader'.

The advert states: "Our faith is very important to us and it provides the foundation for the social, emotional and educational development of our pupils.

"We are a small primary school that is on a journey to offer mixed aged classes throughout the school by September 2027.

"This is an exciting opportunity in which to join the school where the proactive approach to addressing the surplus places in this area, rapidly will secure the school to ensure Catholic education remains at the heart of this community.

"Everyone at St Bernadette's is dedicated to providing the best possible education and care to every single young person we serve. We aim to give all our children an exciting and challenging faithbased curriculum so that they discover and develop their God given abilities and skills during their time at St Bernadette's.

"We are looking for an exceptional, resilient and inspiring leader to be the principal of St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School who is able to build on our existing successes and offer quality educational provision to mixed aged classes."

The closing date for applications is April 10 at noon.

To apply visit teaching-vacancies.service.gov.uk/jobs/principal-st-bernadette-s-catholic-primary-school-walsall-west-midlands