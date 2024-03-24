Firearm and machete seized as two youths arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pair were allegedly fleeing on foot from officers during an incident in Sadler Road, in Brownhills, on Saturday morning.

The incident involved a car that was being driven as officers attended a report of suspicious activity in the town just before 11am.

West Midlands Police said after a short pursuit the vehicle stopped and two people ran off with officers giving chase and detaining two teenagers just before 11.15am.

When they searching the suspected stolen VW Golf they found a gas-powered pistol and a machete inside. The items will now tested.

lInvestigations are on-going with house-to-house inquiries being carried out and CCTV from around the area being checked.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17-years-old were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm, possessing a bladed weapon and theft of a motor vehicle. Both were given police bail with strict conditions.

The forces added that officers believe it was an isolated incident. Anyone with information should to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101quoting crime reference number 20/346393/24.

The arrests were part of Operation Target.