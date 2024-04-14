Week of disruption for Walsall drivers during much-needed repairs for multiple roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Council has announced that crews will be out on roads across the borough to carry out carriageway patching, where deep defects such as potholes are covered up and, in highly distressed areas, replaced with new materials.

The council said the works were being completed under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 with a temporary prohibition of traffic and clearway order, which means no vehicles would be able to proceed or stop on the roads being worked on.

The first set of work will take place on April 22 at Delves Green Road from the junction of A4148 Broadway to the junction of Delves Crescent, with the next day seeing Lancaster Avenue in Aldridge closed between Norfolk Crescent and Walsall Wood Road.

On April 24, Poplar Avenue in Bentley will be closed for patching works between Monmouth Road and Silverstone Close, while the following day, Cherwell Drive in Brownhills will be closed from its junction with Shannon Drive for a distance of 110 metres in an easterly direction to a house on Cherwell Drive.

On April 26, the second day of works on Walsall will take place on Queens Road between Charlemont Road and Melbourne Gardens, while there will then a weekend gap before the final set of works on April 29 at Newland Close in Pelsall.

This will see the whole road closed up to the junction with Martley Road.

A spokesman for Walsall Council warned drivers would face delays and advised taking extra time for journeys.

The spokesman said: “It is anticipated that the work will be completed as close as possible to the dates above. Signs will be erected on site indicating when the no stopping restriction will be in force and signed diversion routes will be in operation for affected traffic.”