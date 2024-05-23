"Unstable" school block set to be replaced with new facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Council planning officers have given the green light for Elmore Green Primary School in Bloxwich to replace a timber structure with a new modular block.

The application by the authority said the existing structure at the rear of the Elmore Green Road-based school was erected in around 1947. But they said it was now showing signs of wear and was no longer fit for use.

The new block will feature four classrooms, toilets, storage and a new breakout space when it is built.

Agent Baily Garner said: “The proposed block aims to replace the existing structure, that considering its age, is now showing signs of worn, becoming unstable and not fit for purpose.

“The modular block proposed, aims retain the original characteristics in shape and finish whilst returning an essential teaching space to the school.

“The development will have a flat roof. The walls are to be clad in cedar to match the existing.

“The design of the new building seeks to ensure that the proposed development is appropriate to the scale of the existing buildings around site and connects to its immediate context.

“Internally, the new block will provide for four new classrooms, toilet blocks, new storage and a breakout space. This space can be accessed from two main entrances.”

“The proposal seeks avoiding negative impact on the surrounding area and on neighbouring properties.

“The application is a carefully considered, high quality scheme tailored to its location and to meet the schools’ requirements.

“The proposal seeks for the minimum visual impact when compared to the existing building.

“Overall the schemes design takes into account the neighbouring context as well as the existing planning policy documents, providing the school with a fit for purpose replacement for the existing teaching block.

"The shape of the existing building has shaped the proposal.”