'People are rightly worried and want answers': Drop-in planned after fatal shooting

After Connor Brookes was shot dead on Monday, July 8, the Safer Walsall Partnership, West Midlands Police and other Walsall community organisations have announced a date for a public drop-in session to give residents the chance to discuss concerns surrounding violent crime.

The session will be held at the Stan Ball Centre, Abbots Street, Bloxwich, between 11am and 8pm on Tuesday, July 23, with members of the public invited to share their concerns.

It follows a number of high-profile incidents in the Walsall area, including the fatal shooting of Mr Brookes on Wells Road, Blakenall, and another shooting on the same day in Stephenson Avenue, Beechdale.

Connor Brookes

Councillor Pete Smith, of Walsall's Blakenall Ward, said: "This latest incident has shocked the whole local community and beyond. Local residents and shopkeepers are rightly worried and have questions that they want answers to.

"I hope if you are one of those with concerns, you will take the opportunity to drop in, anytime between 11am and 8pm to 'have your say'. Doing so will be far more effective than just chatting to friends and neighbours and/or having your say on Facebook alone.

The Stan Ball Centre in Bloxwich

"It is important that the police, the council, Whg, the youth services etc. 'hear it from the horse's mouth' what you think and what your concerns are.

"A poor turnout on Tuesday (with loads of opportunities between 11am and 8pm) might give the impression that local concern is not as high as made out. We know different. So please take the trouble to be there at a time to suit you between 11am and 8pm."

Police launched an investigation after a man was shot dead in Well Lane and another man was injured

The councillor also said that the meeting will give the partner organisations a chance to 'understand the mood of the community' so that they can shape their response to their needs.

The councillor added: "This will be the first of many opportunities for us to listen to you and to ensure we put the community at the heart of our recovery work."