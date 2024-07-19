Brothers jailed after ramming rival family off high street and attacking them with weapons

The Khans, from Butts, Walsall, spotted members of their long-standing enemies in a car just after midnight on September 11, last year, and chased them through Bloxwich.

On Bloxwich High Street they rammed the rival car forcing it off the road before jumping out and setting about them with rambo knives and baseball bats. They left the driver of the car needing hospital treatment for several stab wounds after he was bludgeoned several times with a machete.

Aamir Khan, aged 30, Aqeel Khan, aged 31, Mohammed Khan, aged 21, and Mohammed Amarn Khan, aged 23, all of Eastbourne Street, Walsall, were sentenced for a variety of offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

All four pleaded guilty to their part in the violence, which they claimed was revenge for a previous axe attack on Aamir, on the first day of their planned trial earlier this year. All four had been remanded in custody after their arrest last year.

Aamir was also sentenced for dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified after he crashed into a Bloxwich shop and flattened a post box whilst trying to escape chasing police officers. Aqeel was also sentenced for burglary after he was caught red handed by members of the public leaving a premises he had broke into in Birmingham in August 2023.

Both Aamir and Aqeel have criminal records stretching back to their teenage years and have had frequent spells behind bars for a variety of offences. Aqeel Khan's criminal career stretches back to his teenage years, in 2011 he was sentenced for two years for attacking two girls. Aged 18 he assaulted two girls, aged, 15 and 17, who were waiting for a bus outside Walsall arboretum. Aqeel assaulted one of the girls before stealing her mobile phone and tried to take the phone of the other girl, who fought back.