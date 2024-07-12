Man charged with Walsall murder after man shot dead in street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jake Sanbrook was charged with murdering Connor Brookes who was killed on Well Lane, Blakenall, Walsall, earlier this week.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Friday evening that the 22-year-old from Bloxwich had been charged with murder, attempt murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sanbrook has been remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Two other people arrested in connection with Mr Brookes' murder, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have both been bailed.

Connor Brookes

Tributes were paid to Mr Brookes after he was shot at around 5pm on Monday.

As well as flowers being left at the scene and a balloon release, his family issued a statement that said: "Connor was a well-loved, respectful young man with a heart of gold. The whole family, as well as the community, loved Connor.

"He was respectful and loved his family. We are all devastated at the loss we have suffered, such a tragic loss of life at such a young age when he had his future ahead of him.

"We, as a family, ask that you continue to support each other through this and respect the time we need to be together; to mourn our beautiful son, brother and uncle."

West Midlands Police continues to ask anyone with information can contact officers via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 3637 of 8/7/24.

Anyone wanting leave information anonymously can also contact Crimestoppers, the independent charity, on 0800 555 111.