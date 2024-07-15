Man appears in court charged with murder of 20-year-old shot dead in Blakenall

Jake Sanbrook, aged 22 has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mr Brookes, aged 20, was fatally shot whilst another man was also injured in an incident on Well Lane in Blakenall on Monday, July 8.

Connor Brookes

Sanbrook, of Fisher Road, Walsall, spoke only to identify himself. His next appearance will be at a plea and directions hearing on August 12.

West Midlands Police is continuing its investigation and detectives are looking for help from the public.

Anyone who can help can contact police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 and quoting log 3637 of July 8.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.