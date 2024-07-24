'It never used to be like this': Fearful Walsall residents speak out after recent violence

Some were so fearful of retaliation that they wouldn't even give their names as they spoke an an open day organised by a partnership of more than five organisations at Walsall's Stan Ball Centre, on Abbotts Street, Bloxwich.

"I can't believe it has come to this," said one Blakenhall local at Tuesday's public 'drop-in' session which was called following the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Connor Brookes on Well Lane, Bloxwich, on Monday, July 8.

Representatives from West Midlands Police, Walsall Council, WHG, Neighbourhood Watch and the Bloxwich Community Partnership, set up information desks in the centre, ready to talk to residents about their concerns.

"It's terrifying to live here. You walk down the street and you feel like you have to look over your shoulder... It never used to be like this." said one resident who was visiting the centre, "I don't know what can be done, but someone needs to know what is happening on our street."

Connor Brookes, 20, was sadly killed in a shooting incident

Many were visiting the session anonymously, fearful of possible retaliation by those they were raising concerns about, however, one brave local took the chance to talk about their experiences following a shooting on Stephenson Avenue, Beechdale, on July 8.

David Jessops, 43, of Blakenall, said: "It's ridiculous. This area really isn't bad. We shouldn't need to be doing this but here we are. The shooting on Stephenson Avenue was the bloody same day as the one on Well Lane. What's happening?

"I had to come here and say what I saw. If we don't tell the police and the council, the groups that are trying to help, then it will just happen again and a lot of people in this area are sick of it."

Residents also took the chance to tell of their frustration at 'being back at square one' after making ' huge strides' to improve the Walsall and Blakenall area.