Bloxwich man was abusive to police officers preventing him from enjoying his Christmas meal

Daniel Hickenbottom was a passenger in a Range Rover which was stopped by two police officers on December 25 last year at around 5.40pm.

One of the officers tried to detain Hickenbottom who was abusive to him and he then ran off towards his home, in Chantry Avenue.

When the officers tried to get into the property, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Hickenbottom continued to be abusive and threatened them, saying 'I will kick your head in.'

Other members of the family obstructed the officers, who couldn't gain access to a room the defendant had locked himself in before he made his escape through the back door.

The court heard evidence from once of the officers that Hickenbottom had 'flared his chest' and that his jawline was seen to be aggressive, with his language 'very abusive and threatening.'

Hickenbottom, aged 37, gave himself up two days later and had already pleaded guilty to an offence of using threatening words and behaviour when he had earlier appeared at Birmingham Crown Court last month.

The offence put him in breach of a suspended sentence for an offence committed at a convenience store in Bloxwich when he waved metal racking around after a young relative was refused service.

Stephen Cadwaladr, defending Hickenbottom, said it was clear he was not the driver of the car and it would seem to be a case of mistaken identity.

He said: "It's not clear why the car was stopped but if it was because they suspected it was stolen then he wasn't the driver. Mr Hickenbottom was intent on getting back home to enjoy his Christmas dinner which was waiting on the table and ready to be served. Up until now, my client has an excellent record for complying with the conditions of his suspended sentence."

But Judge Neil Chawla said there could be no excuse for the way Hickenbottom behaved in threatening the officers and the language he used, as well as the family members who obstructed public servants in the course of their duty.

He took into account Hickenbottom's compliance with the previous suspended sentence and opted not to trigger punishment based on its breach.

For the offence of threatening words and behaviour he was given a three month curfew between 7pm and 7am and his conditional discharge was extended for another 12 months.