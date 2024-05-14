'Risks of future deaths' on Walsall road where pedestrian was hit and killed by van

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David Wellington, 54, was killed when he was hit by a reversing van as he approached his flat whilst walking near Leamore Lane on December 12, 2023.

Following an inquest Black Country coroner Joanne Lees has now issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report to Walsall Municipal Borough Council highlighting several issues.

The inquest was shown CCTV footage of the incident which occurred as Mr Wellington, who was wearing a Parka coat with the hood up, entered the service road through a pedestrian barrier but did not see the van reversing even though its hazard lights were on.

David Wellington. Photo: West Midlands Police

The service road provides access to shops off Bloxwich Road and the barrier is operated manually by shopkeepers but with no designated pathway pedestrians going to the nearby flats have to cross the road. “In my view this presents a risk of future deaths,” said Mrs Lees.

Her other concerns relate to a lack of road markings designating a walkway and that parked vehicles, two large bins and a council skip were obstructing the access and restricting the visibility of drivers.

“The manual operation of the barrier coupled with the obstructions in the service road itself present a risk in the ability of emergency services to access the service road and operate effectively with the service road area if needed,” she said.

Mr Wellington was struck by a van on a service road off Bloxwich Road

On the day of the accident the skip and bins had to be removed to enable emergency vehicles to gain access.

The coroner’s final concern is that there are no signs warning that pedestrians used the road where there was no speed limit.

The council has until June 21 to respond to her concerns, either by outlining what steps are being taken or explaining why it is felt that no action is necessary.