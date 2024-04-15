Bloxwich stabbing victim was helped by members of the public using charity's bleed control kit

Staff and customers of The Prince pub heard the screams of a man in Market Place on Friday night and leapt into action with the bleed control kit which was installed last year by the Daniel Baird Foundation.

The victim was given first aid with the bleed control kit, which includes equipment to stem trauma injuries, in the vital minutes before West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics arrived on the scene.

The stabbing took place near Bloxwich Market

Officers were called to the incident on Market Place shortly after 10pm on Friday.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for shoulder injuries which were not considered life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.