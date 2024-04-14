Teenager, 19, released on bail after man hurt in Bloxwich stabbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to the incident on Market Place shortly after 10pm on Friday.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for shoulder injuries which were not considered life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Blood could still be seen on the pavement in Bloxwich on Saturday morning

West Midlands Police confirmed on Sunday morning he had been released on bail and said enquiries are ongoing.

A statement issued by the force at the time of the stabbing read: "Anyone who was in the area at that time and saw what happened can contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log number 5353 of April 12."

It is the latest in a series of incidents involving knives to take place in the Black Country this week.

A separate attack in Valley Road, Bloxwich, at around 8.15pm on Thursday, saw a man suffer serious injuries in an attack by a gang "armed with machetes".

In another incident in Walsall, two teenagers were arrested on Friday afternoon after police were called to reports of people armed with machetes.

Two youths, aged 14 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in Bradford Street and on suspicion of breaching bail conditions.