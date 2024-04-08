Church hall in Bloxwich up for sale for £125,000

The property, which is being marketed by Fraser Wood Commercial, is situated on the western side of Old Lane on the corner of Old Place just off the B4210 High Street.

The listing states: "The property comprises a purpose built former Church now used as a church hall of brick construction with a pitched concrete tiled roof.

A church hall has gone up for sale in Bloxwich. Photo: Fraser Wood Commercial, Walsall

"There is a small section of flat roof to the front.

"The property almost abuts the pavement to the front.

"There are grassed areas to the left hand side and rear and with some refiguration could provide some off-road parking. "

Interested parties are advised to make their own enquiries of the local authority planning department in respect of their intended use.

To view the listing visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/146474705#/