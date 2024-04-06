Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Broad Lane Poultry Farm, Broad Lane, Bloxwich, comprises a large, five bedroom farmhouse with a spacious garden, grazing land and a range of farm buildings.

The property extends to nearly two acres.

The current owners have received positive pre-application feedback from Walsall Council for three more detached houses to be built on the property, subject to planning consent.

The farm is on the property market with Halls and, while the rendered brick house has been improved, would benefit from further internal modernisation.

The ground floor has a modern farmhouse style kitchen with an AGA, utility room, boot room, office or snug, living room, dining room and sitting room.

Upstairs there are five, well-proportioned bedrooms and a main bathroom. All the rooms benefit from a wealth of natural light from double glazed windows.

A range of 10 steel and timber framed agricultural buildings, set around a level, mostly concrete yard, provide more than 9,700 square feet of useful space.

Grassland adjoins the private drive and extends beyond the house.

The sale of Broad Lane Poultry Farm is being handled by Charlotte Hurley at Halls’ Kidderminster office, who can be contacted on 01562 820880.

She said: “This property has great potential and will be of interest to a wide range of prospective buyers, including property developers and those looking to establishing an equestrian centre.

“The farm enjoys a private, screened location, yet is close to residential areas with convenient access to the M6.”