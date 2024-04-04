Watch as new independent trader in Bloxwich casts doubt over the future of high street after major stock theft

And Jennie Brown, who opened her Jennie B's Wool shop on the High Street selling haberdashery, wool and knitwear in October last year has criticised police for "not caring" about the recent break in, when over 500 items of specially made stock was taken on March 18.

Jennie Brown who is calling on the police to do more to help with crime problems on Bloxwich High Street.

Jennie, who used to run a shop in Lichfield, and has one in Swadlincote with her husband Steve as well as trading online said shoplifters on Bloxwich High Street are "laughing" at traders and seem to have the freedom to take what they want. Traders have even set up a What's App group to report crimes on their premises to each other.

She's now placed a sign outside the shop saying: "We are open but will be keeping the door locked. Please knock for assistance."

She said: "We are next door to Poundland. There are incidents every day there and at other shops.