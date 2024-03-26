Schoolmaster's house in Bloxwich going under the hammer

Park Lodge, on the High Street in Bloxwich, was once the home of the teacher at the market town’s oldest school, known locally as “The National”.

It was built in 1828 but has roots going back to 1616.

The detached three-bedroomed school master’s house dates to 1841 and is built in the arts and crafts style.

Ron Darlington, consultant director of Bond Wolfe, said the property is listed with a guide price of more than £240,000 with planning consent for conversion into a children’s nursery.

“This is a distinctive, extended detached three-bedroomed property dating back to 1841 with off-road parking and a garage," he said.

With Bloxwich Park to the side and rear of the house, the other side is occupied by the former National School, rebuilt in 1862, extended around 1900 and now known as the All Saints National Academy.

Park Lodge has planning consent for conversion into a children's nursery, granted by Walsall Council in September 2023.

Park Lodge is one of 191 lots that are appearing in the property auction, which will start at 8.30am.