Police drone team assist with arrest of alleged 'high risk offender' in Bloxwich
The West Midlands Police drone team stepped up to assist with an arrest in Bloxwich in the early hours of Friday morning.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers on the ground were looking for a "high risk domestic abuse offender who was also wanted by the courts."
According to the police drone team, the alleged offender "made off from the offence location twice" before their drone was able to locate him on the train tracks.
The officers on the ground were then guided in and the arrest was made.