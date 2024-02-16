We travelled on the Black Country bus route targeted by yobs and found passengers 'on edge'

National Express West Midlands' route 29 travels from Walsall to Bloxwich via Harden and Blakenall, and vehicles have been subjected to a number of brick attacks from youths who ambush the routes buses from Ryecroft Cemetery on Coalpool Lane.

So with this in mind, we boarded the service, to get a first-hand glimpse of just how bad the route is.

I boarded the service from Walsall Bus Station with the expectation of being pelted by stones and bricks as we passed the anti-social behaviour hotspot, what I experienced however was scenes of anxiety and tense feelings and no small amount of dread.

The bus journey was uneventful, however, emotions still ran high

While the service was quiet and we luckily evaded the many examples of attacks by yobs, I could still tell many of the commuters on the service felt anxious and scared of the prospect of something terrible happening.