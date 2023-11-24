Walsall road closed as police and ambulances are called to 'medical episode'

The street was quickly shut down by West Midlands Police while emergency services carried out their work, with regular travel being disrupted. Police later said it was a "medical episode".

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.10pm to a medical emergency on High Street, Bloxwich in Walsall. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man in a critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him which continued en route to New Cross Hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment."

Bus services were also diverted as a result of the disruption.

National Express West Midlands said: "High Street, Bloxwich has been closed. Services diverted.

"29 from Walsall, Field Road, Lichfield Road and Park Road. 31 High St, Elmore Green Road and Sneyd Lane in both directions. 32 High Street, Elmore Green Rd and Bell Lane. X51 High Streer and Elmore Green Road."

The road has since reopened, with all services following their normal line of route.