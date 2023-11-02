West Midlands Police: Investigation into whether bones found in empty Walsall home are human still under way

Officers were called to an address on Monday, October 30, to discover bones in a property on Simmonds Road, Bloxwich, Walsall.

Police have confirmed that forensics specialists are still working to establish if the remains found were human.

The investigation may take some time due to the nature of the material being examined.

A police spokesperson said: "We are continuing to carry out forensic enquiries at this time. Further updates will be provided when available."

Residents of the road were shocked when they found a heavy police presence at the address near their homes with one resident saying the house had been vacant for several months.

The resident said: "There has been a heavy police presence at a home on Simmonds Road, in Bloxwich, they have been there around the the clock for nearly 48 hours since Monday.

Another resident added: "We could see something going on in one of the empty homes but no one would tell us anything.

"They were there for two days but officers and forensics have left now."

Confirming the discovery of the bones, a police spokesperson said: "Bones have been recovered from an address in Bloxwich on October, 30 and we are now working with forensic specialists to establish whether they are human or otherwise."

Officers are no longer at the scene, however, an investigation into the origin of the bones continues.