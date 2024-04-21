'I feel like giving up' - popular trader given three days to leave shop after she was burgled

Jennie Brown opened her Jennie B's Wool shop on the High Street selling haberdashery, wool and knitwear in October last year but suffered a break-in two months ago when over 500 items of specially made stock was taken.

Jennie Brown after the break in at her shop on Bloxwich High Street in March

She has not opened the shop since the break-in on March 19, and on Thursday this week was given three days' notice to vacate the premises due to a dispute over rent.

Jennie, who has a shop in Swadlincote with her husband Steve and trades online, said mystery still remained over how the thieves got into the premises but she believes it was squatters who had set up home in one of the back rooms and had been given a key.