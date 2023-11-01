Police investigation under way after bones found in vacant Walsall property

On Monday, West Midlands Police officers recovered bones from a property in Simmonds Road, Bloxwich, and now forensic specialists are working to establish whether the remains found were that of a human or otherwise.

In a statement, the force confirmed that no one was at the house and nobody has been arrested.

The statements says: "Bones have been recovered from an address in Bloxwich on 30 October and we are now working with forensic specialists to establish whether they are human or otherwise.

"Officers are no longer present at the scene."