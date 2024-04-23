Thermal imaging helps apprehend men responsible for car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Eye in the Sky team from West Midlands Police were called into action on Monday afternoon in Bloxwich after it was reported that a stolen car had crashed into another car and the two occupants had run off.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called out to contain the area around the collision, which saw one car left buried in a wall and another on top of roadside barriers, which were left severely damaged, but with only minor injuries for the people in the car.

The drone footage shows the two men hiding behind a fence. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky

Drones from West Midlands Police were deployed across the area, with a heat source detected by a drop over the backyard of a house and the two men then spotted hiding next to a fence.

The officers were called in and the two men were arrested with the help of police dogs.

The two men are arrested following the search by police. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky

A spokesman for WMP Eye in the Sky said: "A stolen car in Bloxwich crashed into an innocent member of public and the offenders made off.

"There was great area containment by Response WMP and a drone deployed, with a heat source detected by the drone.

Police inspect the area where the crash happened. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky

"Officers were talked in and two offenders detained by officers and WMP Dogs.

"Thankfully, it is believed only minor injuries suffered to the members of the public."