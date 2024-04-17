Angel Westwood stole meat, bacon, cheese, butter, baby powder and nappy rash cream, Nutella and other items from Co-op, Harden Pharmacy and One Stop Stores in Walsall and Bloxwich.

Westwood, from Coalway Road, Walsall, also assaulted two men during her crime spree last year and failed to adhere to conditions of her previous sentences.

The 27-year-old appeared again at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after pleading guilty to theft and offending whilst on a suspended sentence.