Prolific shoplifter who stole meat and assaulted men gets 'one last chance' to get her life together
A prolific Walsall shoplifter has been given "one final chance" to get her life back together.
By Adam Smith
Published
Angel Westwood stole meat, bacon, cheese, butter, baby powder and nappy rash cream, Nutella and other items from Co-op, Harden Pharmacy and One Stop Stores in Walsall and Bloxwich.
Westwood, from Coalway Road, Walsall, also assaulted two men during her crime spree last year and failed to adhere to conditions of her previous sentences.
The 27-year-old appeared again at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after pleading guilty to theft and offending whilst on a suspended sentence.