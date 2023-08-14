Walsall police reveal details of offenders currently residing in Bloxwich custody block

There are around 16 crime suspects in the Bloxwich custody block. Photo: West Midlands Police

Walsall Police have posted the details on Twitter as a means of letting the public know who is in custody in its Bloxwich custody block and the offences they are in custody for.

The force said there were 16 crime suspects in the block, with offences ranging from robbery, assaults and the theft of a motor vehicle, and four people currently in the cells on suspicion of burglary.

One of the suspects is a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of burglary at a Willenhall home, having allegedly stolen a handbag from a vulnerable victim.

There is also a robbery suspect in custody, with a 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of taking a man's phone.

