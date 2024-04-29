Man detained at taser point and arrested after reports of knife threat to police officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from the West Midlands Police Road Crime Team were called to Willenhall after reports of the man threatening the officers with a knife.

Traffic officers said they contained the area around where the man was and then gave chase as he tried to flee the scene.

He was detained at taser point, before being arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences.

A spokesman for WMP Traffic said: "The Road Crime Team responded to a ‘backup’ shout in Willenhall where a suspect had threatened officers with a knife.

The man (whose identity has been hidden) was seen threatening traffic officers with a knife. Photo: WMP Traffic

"We contained the area and the suspect tried to flee.

"There was a short footchase and the male was detained at taser point and arrested for a variety of offences."