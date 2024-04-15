Multiple incidents involving machetes in the Black Country over three days
A series of machete and knife-related incidents over the course of three days in the Black Country paint a harrowing picture of the region's streets.
On Thursday night, a man in his 40s suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a gang armed with machetes in Bloxwich.
The violence unfolded in Valley Road at around 8.15pm. The victim was taken to hospital where he was said to be in a stable but serious condition.
Police believe up to 10 men were involved in the attack and told the Express & Star damage was also caused to a property on the road.
The attackers are thought to have fled the scene in a white Ford Transit and grey 4x4, but police have so far been unable to trace them.
Just a few minutes later, a 33-year-old man was stabbed in Dudley. The Express & Star has seen footage, which we're not publishing, of a knife hanging out of the victim's leg.
The incident happened on New Street at around 8.30pm and officers believe the offender fled the scene on foot.