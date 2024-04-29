Two men charged with attempted kidnap after man reports being 'bundled into car boot'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place on Russell Street in the city in March.

Syed Hassan, aged 26, and Zain Ali, aged 30, have both been charged with kidnap.

Hassan has been further charged with possession of an offensive weapon and wounding following a separate incident in Farndale Avenue, Wolverhampton on July 2022 where another man sustained serious injuries to his face after being attacked with a crossbow.

Both men appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday where they were remanded to appear at Crown Court on May 28.