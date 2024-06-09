Haulier wants to expand operation to Cannock
A goods company wants to extend its operation to keep more vehicles at a location in Cannock.
By Paul Jenkins
Rashpal Singh Khera, trading as RSK Transport Ltd of Shenstone Drive, Walsall wants to add an operating centre at Hawks Green Lane, Cannock to keep 20 goods vehicles and 20 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land near the proposed operating centre can make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at House 386, Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF within 21 days.