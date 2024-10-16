Cannock man arrested on weapons and driving charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chad Stevens will appear at Cannock Magistrates Court on October 30 after being charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The 30-year-old, of Melbourne Crescent in Heath Hayes, was stopped on Princess Street in Chadsmoor on Tuesday afternoon by officers from Staffordshire Police and arrested after a stop-and-search, with two weapons later being found in a house during a search.

Stevens has been bailed ahead of his appearance at Cannock Magistrates.

