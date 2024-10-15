Suspected drug dealer charged after police find mobile phones and cash in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers stopped the white Toyota on Cannock Road in the Chadsmoor area at about 10.40am on Monday.

The passenger was found with three mobile phones and £158 in cash, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said.

Police stopped the car in Cannock Road in Chadsmoor, Cannock. Photo: Google

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Daniel Gillis, of Cannock Road in Chadsmoor, Cannock, has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

He appeared before at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday and was remanded ahead of his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on November 15.