Police appeal to find missing Cannock man
Police are searching for a man who has gone missing from his home in Cannock.
Published
Staffordshire Police has launched an appeal for help in finding 31-year-old Adam.
He last seen at around 10.30am on October 19.
The force has issued a picture of the missing man and urged anyone with information of his whereabouts to get in touch.
People who can help should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 419 of October 20.