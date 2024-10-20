Cannock police in search for dead man’s family as a Wolverhampton woman is arrested along with a man on suspicion of murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have arrested a woman from Wolverhampton and a man from Cannock on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found at a house in Cannock.

Despite the arrests Staffordshire Police officers said they are ‘keeping an open mind’ regarding the death which they are treating as ‘unexplained’.

Officers are also trying to identify the dead man’s family. They say the man was aged in his 40s. He was found at a house on Berwick Drive which officers were alerted to at around 6:30pm yesterday (Saturday, October 19).

Berwick Drive, Cannock

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and are treating it as unexplained at this time. We are currently working on identifying the next of kin.

“A 47-year-old woman from Essington, a 50-year-old woman from Wolverhampton and a 30-year-old man from Cannock have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and are helping us with our enquiries.

“Anyone who has any information about this incident or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area should call 101 quoting incident number 641 of 19 October. Alternatively, for guaranteed anonymity, go to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”