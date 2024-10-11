Cannock man set to face court over charges of drug possession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police in Cannock arrested a man on Thursday after finding a mobile phone, £675 cash and cannabis in him.

Staffordshire Police has bow said 28-year-old Ryan Mitchell, of McGhie Street in Cannock, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine, two counts of possession of cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

His arrest follows on from a separate incident in the town in December last year, and he was due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.

