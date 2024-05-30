Watch: Rare sight of Walsall FC ground with no pitch as it's removed ahead of relaying

The top surface of the pitch has already been relaid and seeding begun as these Express and Star pictures show.

This season has seen the pitch in constant use by the first team and Walsall Women and ground staff and a specialist team moved onsite after the final league game on April 20.

A club spokesman said: "It is all systems go for the staff who work on the ground and the pitch at the end of any season as they have a relatively short window to get it ready for the next one.

The pitch at Walsall FC has been removed before it is replanted. in time for the 2024-25 season.

"The pitch has to be completely removed, re-planted and re-seeded. It is the show piece and a place of work for the footballers who play on it and it gets well used during the season so now is the time for us to make sure it is in tip top condition for July when friendlies start. It is a major undertaking financially as well so we are all invested in it and we hope the supporters will see the benefit of it as well as the teams who play on it."