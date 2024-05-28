Residents raise concerns after travellers set up 'unauthorised encampment' on Walsall supermarket car park

Concerns over resident safety were raised after a community of travellers was spotted entering the Sainsbury's car park on Reedswood Business Park, Reedswood Way, Walsall, yesterday morning.

Around eight caravans and accompanying cars were spotted setting up at the rear of the large car park, with one resident saying the group moved onto the site sometime over the weekend.

Jamie Morris, 34, a resident of the area, said: "It's always a bit concerning when you see these groups come into the area.

"I have family who are travellers and they're rarely a problem, but some groups, they can cause a real issue sometimes."