Travellers set up 'unauthorised encampment' on Walsall supermarket car park
A major Walsall supermarket has again become the home for a group of travellers.
Around eight caravans and accompanying vehicles were spotted on the Sainsbury's car park on Reedswood Business Park, Reedswood Way, at around 6pm on Monday.
One resident of the area said the vehicles had moved onto the car park overnight, setting up the caravans towards the back of the grounds.
Darren Crabtree, 32, of Leamore, said: "I guess it's a bit worrying when you see them in the main areas like the fields outside your house, but they're pretty well back in the car park there.
"As long as they don't cause any problems it's not an issue, they'll just move on when the council tells them to."
It comes weeks after a group of around 30 caravans set up another 'illegal encampment' on the Delves Green in Poplar Avenue, on May 7.
At the time, West Midlands Police said about the Delves site: "We are liaising with our partners Walsall Council after a large group of caravans parked up at Delves Green off Poplar Avenue in Walsall last night.
"We have attended the site to liaise with the group.
"We have been informed they will be leaving this evening and if they don’t enforcement action will be taken."
A group of 15 vehicles had previously been seen in the Sainsbury's car park in April 2023, with a second 'illegal' site being set up on the junction of the A4210 and Proffitt Street in Walsall in August 2023.
In both instances, Walsall Council and the West Midlands Police joined forces to evict the caravans.
The council previously developed a dedicated site on the junction of Pleck Road and Darlaston Road, Walsall, the Pleck traveller transit site.