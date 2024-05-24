Teenagers jailed for life for murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall High Street

Mr Atkinson, aged 21, was set upon in the town centre on January 28 last year in revenge for a stabbing incident involving the brother of his killers.

Sonny Loveridge, 20; Ronan McCulloch, 19; Benjamin Wilkes, 18, all of Bloxwich; Patrick Brookes, 18, of Walsall, along with three 17-year-olds were found guilty of his murder after a 10-week trial in March. The 17-year-olds cannot be named due to being aged under 18.

Bailey Atkinson.

Today they were sentenced by Mr Justice James Goss at Nottingham Crown Court and where all were given minimum life terms ranging from 18 to 23 years for their roles in the merciless attack.

The murder followed a stabbing incident involving Mr Atkinson and the brother of one of the defendants Ronan McCullough, of Livingstone Road in Bloxwich in November 2022.

They travelled to The Bridge in Walsall town Centre in two cars which had been previously stolen from outside homes. The two vehicles were used to chase the victim, who was with a female friend. They made attempts to run him over before six of the occupants in the cars got out.

He told his friend to “run” as he also ran uphill along the High Street, she managed to find somewhere to hide, but he was unable to escape them.

Still images from the CCTV and Bailey Atkinson (top right), courtesy of West Midlands Police.

The group pursued him on foot armed with zombie blades and a machete and only stopped raining blows on him when passer-bys came upon the commotion and phoned 999. One of the weapons was left stuck in his back.

They fled the scene in the cars heading towards Willenhall where the cars were found burnt out minutes in Slater Street.

In spite of being given open-heart surgery at the scene by emergency crews, who arrived within five minutes, Mr Atkinson died from multiple stabs wounds to his back, arms and legs in hospital a short time later.

West Midlands Police said he had moved to Walsall from Coventry two years earlier intending to escape a gang life style, but sadly became embroiled in Walsall’s own rival groups.

Detectives launched a meticulous investigation, examining hours of CCTV and mobile phone evidence, plotting each of the defendants’ movements to establish their part in Bailey’s murder.

Det Insp Jim Mahon of the force’s homicide unit, said: “Watching footage of a young man dying asking for a message of love to be passed to his mother is something that has haunted my investigation team.

“This attack is one of the most shocking I have seen in my time as a police officer. Bailey was unarmed and on a night out walking through Walsall town centre. This was a planned attack, the group had stolen cars and tried to use the vehicles to seriously injure him.

“They then set upon him in one of the most ferocious attacks I have seen. Four weapons were used, which included a ‘Rambo’ knife and machetes.

“This investigation was complex and extremely challenging. We made a total of 16 arrests and conducted 12 manhunts which led us all around the country to arrest the suspects. I pay respect to Bailey’s mother and family, who have had to endure this trial in the same court room as his killers.

“Again this highlights the tragic consequences of carrying a knife and conflict between groups of young people. One young man has lost his life, while others will face a long time detained in custody and live with the guilt of taking Bailey’s life.”

The jury found two other defendants not guilty after the trial.